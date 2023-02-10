Sixers Send Thybulle to Blazers as Trade Deadline Arrives

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers decided to make a move in a four-team trade hours before the 3pm trade deadline. Sixers send guard Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trailblazers, while the Blazers give the Charlotte Hornets multiple second-round draft picks. Charlotte sends power forward Jalen McDaniels to the sixers in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and draft picks; and the New York Knicks ship their 2023 first-round draft pick to Portland, in exchange for Villanova veteran Josh Hart. Before this trade was made in the final hours of the deadline, Sources say the Sixers almost finalized a deal that would have sent Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Sixers send a thank you to Thybulle via social media for his services as a Sixer.

Although Matisse brought a defensive prowess that was suffocating to other guards around the league, the sixers felt they needed a rotational big man to help Embiid and Harrel maintain dominance in the paint. In a quest to strengthen the offensive arsenal off the bench, McDaniels brings the youthful energy the sixers need, Averaging a career high in minutes, points, and steals per game for the fourth year player. Sixers social media team celebrated his arrival.

As the trade deadline came to a close at 3pm, sources say the sixers are looking to make some moves in the buyout market, potentially pursuing those that were bought out of their contracts. Some options include: Will Barton, DeMarcus Cousins, Patrick Beverly, and former sixers Danny Green, and Nerlens Noel.

Sources say sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz was unhappy with his role on the sixers and requested to be traded ahead of the deadline. However, the sixers were unable to find a potential suitor for a Korkmaz trade, as he remains in the lineup.