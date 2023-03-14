HomeRadio One Exclusives

Happy Pi Day! Top 5 Places to get Pizza in Philly

Pizza parlors capitalize on the holiday to try to push their pizza pies out to the community at a discounted rate

Some Pizzerias are offering special deals in honor of pi day March, 14th, National pi day. Although we know pie is the numerical constant most famous for it’s first three digits, 3.14, Pizza parlors capitalize on the holiday to try to push their pizza pies out to the community at a discounted rate. Groupon has a list of different franchises offering discounted pi’s, and of all those stores, it’s clear that you need a food review to select the best slice of pizza!

With the help of Yelp Here is a list of the top 5 best places to grab a slice in the city!

  1. Angelo’s Pizzeria – Anthony Says “PIZZA: Dough was made that morning. Ingredients super fresh (way better than your local pizza joint). Solid undercarriage, great crisp. Mine need a touch more sauce. 9.1/10.”
  2. Nomad Pizza Company –   Kamol R says “I love so many pizza places in Philly – but Nomad’s just exceptional. It has been my absolute favorite since 2017. I think I have tried pretty much every flavor at their Sansom location that is permanently closed now. Glad they kept their quality consistent across different locations and tonight did not disappoint!”
  3. Pitruco Pizza Franklin’s Table – Jess F. Says “This pizza is fantastic! Made so quickly and is sooo delicious. Staff is friendly and helpful too. Highly recommend this place!! We come back often for the pizza.”
  4. Pizzata Pizzeria– Annalee S. says “Still have delicious pizza. I love picking up a pie from here – we tried the stuffed crust margarita pie today with added pepperoni and arugula – maybe my favorite pizza ever!”
  5. Angelina’s Pizzeria – Citlally A. says “2nd time here and the same great experience! Paid 3.50 for a slice of buffalo chicken pizza PLUS a canned soda. Very worth it, especially since it caters towards college students!”

 

 

