We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Natalia Me-gan Beauty
Business Description: “Let us enhance your beauty.”
Business Website: https://www.nataliambeauty.com/
Total Harmony Enterprises
Business Description: “Guiding the way to wholeness- mind, body, and spirit.”
Business Website: http://totalharmonyenterprises.com/
Hood Adjacent Tees
Business Description: “Hood Adjacent Tees, we are more than a Tee shirt company, WE ARE A MOVEMENT!”
Business Website: https://hoodish.org/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-14-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Omi In A Hellcat Facing 514 Years in Prison, Says He Found Loophole In The Law
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her