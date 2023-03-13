Drake Announces “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage!

HomeRadio One Exclusives

JUST ANNOUNCED! Drake “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage live at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, July 31st! Tickets on sale Friday, March 17th at 12pm.
Purchase tickets [HERE]

