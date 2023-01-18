Late Icon André Leon Talley’s Fashion Collection Is Going To Auction

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The world will have the chance to own a piece of fashion history. Some of André Leon Talley’s prized items are going to auction.

As per High Snobiety, the late great’s fashion collection is going under the hammer. This February, Christie’s is proud to present the collection of the legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley. As the first Black man to hold the title Creative Director of American Vogue, Mr. Talley held a rarefied status in the fashion industry.

His discerning taste extended well beyond fashion and his personal collection encompasses haute couture, handbags, jewelry, fine art, literature and decorative arts. As a whole, the collection is both glamourous and intimate, reflecting his decades-long relationships with icons including Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg , Ralph Rucci, Tom Ford, Diana Vreeland and Anna Wintour.

The Collection of André Leon Talley features a selection of custom couture, personalized handbags and artwork. The sale features a Set of Two: a Personalized Brown Monogram Canvas Hardsided Train Case & a Brown Monogram Canvas Hardside Train Case which were featured in the Sex and the City movie, A Gold Brocade Caftan by Dapper Dan and Mr. Talley’s iconic Straw Boater Hats. The Collection of André Leon Talley is also highlighted by Andy Warhol’s Candy Box (True Love) painting; a personal gift from the artist to Mr. Talley.

Proceeds from the live and online auctions will benefit the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina; both of which were close to Mr. Talley’s heart. The Collection of André Leon Talley will be auctioned Wednesday, Feb. 15. You can sign up to bid here.

