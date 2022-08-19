Fat Joe & Irv Gotti Are Back On Good Terms After Ashanti Drama

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Recently, Irv Gotti and Fat Joe had a disagreement over Irv bringing up Ashanti in a recent interview in which Irv said that Fat Joe is no longer his friend.

Now, Fat Joe has addressed their fallout and said that Irv Gotti is his ‘brother’.

Fat Joe said, “Irv Gotti said I’m no longer his friend. And he’s correct because I’m his brother.”

He continued, “And I love him, I love his entire family, I love his mother, I love his sisters, I love his brothers, I love his sons. I love them all. And so sometimes, brothers check each other. That’s the furthest I’ma go.”

Do you think Irv Gotti should try to work things out with Ashanti as far as business is concerned?