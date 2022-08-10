Young Thug Facing New Machine Gun Charges In YSL RICO Indictment

Young Thug has seen a new development in his case after the rapper was reportedly hit with new charges involving a machine gun.

According to AllHipHop.com, Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams was indicted on RICO charges alongside Gunna and 26 other associates and, as a result, was denied bond and is currently being held in custody.

Young Thug’s label has been called a “criminal street gang,” according to the 88-page grand jury indictment.

According to reports, “all 28 defendants from the May indictment are included in the new filing.” However, the new charges are only against Young Thug and four other defendants.

