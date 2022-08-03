Tory Lanez Shows Love To Chris Brown With Custom “King Of Pop” Chain

Tory Lanez called Chris Brown his generation’s “King of Pop” and gave him an iced-out chain as a tribute.

Canadian artist shared a video of the custom piece on social media. He showed off the glittering chain, which includes a pendant featuring an image of Chris Brown composed of jewels.

The pendant says, “King of Pop.” Tory engraved Chris Brown’s career awards on the back.

“@chrisbrownofficial IS THE KING OF POP WHEN IT COMES TO MY ERA AND MY GENERATION …….IDGAF ” Tory Lanez captioned the post. “My dawg held me down in a time when most of the world left me for dead !!! I feel like this is a well-deserved gift …. For so many reasons !!! Most of those reasons I engraved on the back of the chain !!!! Enjoy it my boy S/O @imperialjewelry FOR THE HARDWORK”

