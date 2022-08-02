Blueface Fights Chrisean Rock on Streets of Hollywood… Caught on Video

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The very toxic relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock continues.

Blueface and Chrisean got into a physical fight in Hollywood in the street.

It was caught on video.

It appears Chrisean was the aggressor with Blueface then hitting her, knocking her to the ground and ripping off the chain he bought her.

After all the that, the two went home together where Blueface made a video referring to her as a wh*re

He said he went through her phone and claims to have seen conversations between her and other men.

Chrisean is laying in bed laughing.

One person wrote on social media about the couple, they make normal toxic couples look lovely as hell

Are they the most toxic couple?