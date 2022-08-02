Nicki Minaj Responds to Scandalous Allegations Made by Alleged ‘Ex Assistant’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A person claiming to be the ex-assistant of Nicki Minaj hopped on social media to spill ‘tea’.

Accusations include:

Nicki owes the IRS $173 million

The Carter’s do not associate with her because of her husband being a registered sex offender.

Nicki no longer speaks to Megan Thee Stallion because Meg did WAP with Cardi B

She also accuses Nicki of paying people to play her music. The string of accusations goes on and on.

Nicki got on Instagram live to dispute the claims blaming a rival fan base for starting the rumors.

She added, I’m mind blown that people are this f– dumb…and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb.

Did you believe any or all of it? Which part sounded most unbelievable?