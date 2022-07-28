Sesame Place Hit W/ $25 Million Lawsuit Over Racial Discrimination

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A group of victims of the alleged racial discrimination from Sesame Place has teamed up to file a $25 million class-action lawsuit.

Quinton Burns is the man, who is the face of this class-action lawsuit, and he claims that his family and other Black families were not greeted by any of the characters and were ignored.

A spokesperson for Sesame Place said, “We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns.”

The spokesperson continued, “We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

