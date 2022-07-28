Usher Discussed The First Time Meeting Tupac, Biggie, Ice Cube, & More

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Usher recently revealed the first time he met Tupac, Biggie, Ice Cube, and more while making his debut album.

Usher said, “I’m looking at a different world than kids who were coming up in R&B from my era.”

He continued, “When Puffy did my first album, it was the creation of Bad Boy. I’m around Craig Mack, I’m around Biggie, I’m at Howard Homecoming with f**king Tupac and all that. Tupac was fighting to get into this venue. This is back when things were all good. There wasn’t no [East-West] s**t. None of that.”

He added, “It was a different time, a different era, a different energy, a different frontier for R&B. The day that I decide to write a book and tell my story and show the world what I’ve been through and things I’ve seen, you’re going to be blown away.”

