Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Leak – Album Hits Shelves Early!

This is precisely why Beyonce just pops up with an album and doesn’t give fans advanced notice.

Her latest album, Renaissance, due out on Friday has leaked two days early.

Many are surprised by the leak as Beyonce keeps a very tight circle. She has not announced an album release date since before 2013.

It appears the album was released in Europe early and made its way here via internet uploads.

Do you think Beyonce will ever announce an album release again or will she go back to her famous ‘surprise’ albums?