Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Future on “Pressurelicious”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Future for her newest single, “Pressurelicious.”

The three-minute song, produced by HitKidd, features Megan rapping about being a strong and confident woman and Future as a loving and supportive partner.

“Pressurelicious” marks Houston Hottie’s third release of 2022, following “Plan B” in April and the Dua Lipa collab “Sweetest Pie” in March.

Megan revealed in a Rolling Stone cover story that she likes Future. “He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye.”

Have you given Megan Thee Stallion and Future’s song, “Pressurelicious” a listen? Is it hot or not?