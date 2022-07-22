Paris Nicole
Lil Baby Responds To Rumor He Is Target Of Upcoming RICO Case

There was a rumor circulating online that alludes that Lil Baby is the next target for a RICO case allegedly.

Now, Lil Baby has responded to the rumors circulating about him, and he was very blunt with his response.

Lil Baby said, “I’m trying to start an investment group for the young black millionaires!! We can run the world if we play it right.”

He continued, “Only God can judge me.”

The rumors started circulating after the Fulton County District Attorney commented on a post suggesting that there are two more high-profile artists being targeted for a RICO case.

