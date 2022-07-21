More Is Being Revealed About Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about Beyonce, she will only give you scraps of information; the rest you have to hunt for.

And that is exactly what the fans did as they scoured through the internet for answers.

Renaissance drops on Friday July 29th and we now have an idea who worked on the album.

Drake, Jay-Z, The Dream, Pharrell, Skrillex, Tems, Lucky Daye, Raphael Saadiq, No ID, Hit-Boy were among the names listed.

We don’t know if they are producers or featured artists on songs.

We also know that Beyonce sampled songs from artists like, Donna Summer, James Brown, Teena Marie, gospel legend Twinkie Clark of The Clark Sisters and more.

Are you planning on staying up until midnight to listen to Beyonce’s album or will you listen when you get a chance on July 29th or at some point on the weekend?