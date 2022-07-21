Kim Kardashian Wants Gunna To Be Released From Prison

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian has recently petitioned for Gunna’s release from prison and has social media in a frenzy.

Kim recently tweeted, “#FreeGunna. Free P” in support of Gunna’s freedom and release.

Gunna was denied twice for bond and has to be locked up until his trial in January.

Kim has helped a few people be released from prison, and many fans are hoping that Kim is working towards helping Gunna get released.

Would you want to see a reality show about Kim’s justice reform initiatives rather than the show her family has given us in the past?