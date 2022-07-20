H.E.R. To Play Belle in ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Musical

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

ABC has announced that H.E.R. will play the part of Belle in the upcoming live-action musical ‘The Beauty and the Beast.’

H.E.R. made a statement saying, “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

This year marks 30 years since the release of the animated film version in 1991, which went on to be the first animated film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The live-action blended special ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,’ will be released on December 15.

Who is your favorite Disney Princess? What other Disney movie would you like to see made into a live-action?