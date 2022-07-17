Ben and Jen Till The End! Looks Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Vegas!

Old love doesn’t fade away!
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially married.
According TMZ, Bennifer ( Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez) got a marriage license in Clark County, NV — which was reportedly processed on Saturday, July 16. The marriage license is stamped with both their legal names, which for some who didn’t know is. Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.
In a past People magazine article, Jennifer Lopes said, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” She added, “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”
Earlier this year, J Lo was spotted wearing an engagement ring while she was out furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.
