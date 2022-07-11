WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In an Instagram Live chat with her Barbz, rapper Nicki Minaj was asked if she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting a second child. She responded, “I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry.” The comment was apparently meant to be a joke.

However, her fans definitely took the news and ran with it.

As noted on TMZ, the screen was flooded with messages of congratulations from her fans which is when she realized she misspoke, “Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, I’m not pregnant. I’m fat.”

The rapper and Petty have a son—whose name they have yet to reveal, who was born in September 2020. The rap star is back on the road for the first time in a while and recently rocked the stage at London’s Wireless Festival.

Meanwhile, her husband was sentenced to one year of home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender when they moved to California. He will be spending the next year in their luxurious mansion in Calabasas.

Nicki Minaj Says “I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Fat” was originally published on hiphopwired.com