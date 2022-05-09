WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

According to ATL Scoop rapper Young Thug’s mansion has been raided in Buckhead this afternoon. Video has been captured by a neighbor near the home.

Police cars and helicopters have surrounded Young Thug’s home. In the video, it appears that the ATL rapper was in handcuffs.

There has been no report of what transpired for the police to enter Thug’s home. More news to come as the story develops.

Young Thug’s Mansion In Buckhead Raided By Police [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com