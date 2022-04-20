Tokyo Toni Kicked Out The Kardashian Courtroom, Future Wants More Kids & More!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. It’s been a busy week and its only Wednesday! First up Blacc Chyna and the Kardashians go head up in court this week. Black Chyna is suing the Kardashian klan because she alleges the crew got her hit show “Rob & Chyna” during the peak of its debut back in 2016. Her mother, Tokyo Toni was kicked out of court in the In the midst of proceedings but spilled all the tea to her followers by going live on Instagram.

Next up, Shaquille O’Neal sat down with The Pivot podcast where he talked about his biggest regrets. During the interview the former NBA champion admitted that he was the reason for the divorce between him and his ex-wive Shaunie O’Neal. This and more on the Lo Down with Lore’l.

