Pusha T Says He’s “Pressing” For A New Clipse Album

Pusha T knows exactly what he’s doing. While the buzz surrounding his forthcoming new album, It’s Almost Dry, continues to rise, he’s also “pressing” his big brother Malice about making a new Clipse album.

It’s well known that Malice stepped away from the game, choosing instead to focus on his faith and living his life (he was the officiant for his brother’s wedding). However, on NIGO’s latest project, I Know NIGO!, the Clipse reunited for a new song called “Punch Bowl.”

One listen to the song and it’s evident that Malice hasn’t lost a step lyrically. It also meant that, once again, fans are speculating about and hoping for a proper Clipse reunion. Apparently, so is Push A Ton.

“Being in the studio with him is amazing,” Push told Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning during their interview. Push is fine with all the “Who’s the better rapper?” chatter that “Punch Bowl” sparked. And he’s clearly aware of what’s going to happen when the public hears “I Pray For You” from I’ts Almost Dry, which features Malice.

During a private listening session on Tuesday, April 12 in New York City that Hip-Hop Wired was privy to attend, we got to listen to “I’ll Pray For You” and Malice snapped over the apocalyptic. In a room full of radio DJ’s the song got one of the evening’s biggest reactions out of a crowd that was loving everything, no pun intended.

“I’m glad we got in to do those two, you know me, I’m pressing for an album,” Push told Ebro, Laura Stylez and Rosenberg. “I’m pressing.”

But, Malice isn’t in a rush, for now.

“I do have the little brother I can ask you to do thing, thing,” added Push, who said is was great being in the studio with big bro again. “That’s how I got these. {two}.”

Pusha T also said he was particular in making sure “Clipse” was noted in the NIGO project to get people searching for the name again in “the algorithm.”

Early but still unconfirmed reports say It’s Almost Dry will drop on May 13. But will we ever get that Long Live The Caine, though?

Pusha T Says He’s “Pressing” For A New Clipse Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

