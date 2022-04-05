The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA on The Morning Hustle! Social media star, Rolling Ray says “It was NEVA giving DEAD,” after fans speculated he passed away due to his hiatus from social media after publicly battling COVID-19. A popular DC nightclub, Bliss has locals outraged after the club allowed a very unconventional funeral to be held for rapper “Goonew” and rapper Kanye West cancels Coachella!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Lo Down with Lore'l - Featured, Show Images

Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Catch Lore’l on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 am ET!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
73 photos
Headlines
Close