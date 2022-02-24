James Harden First 76ers Debut Game Announced

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

James Harden looks like his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers will be this Friday.

After it being delayed it looks like the Harden will be playing in the team’s first game back from the All Star Game break.

As indicated by both Daryl Morey and Joel Embiid, Friday night’s game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves will be when James Harden makes his Sixers debut.

When asked in an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast if Harden would be debuting on Friday, Joel Embiid said, “That’s the plan.”

Philadelphia Sixers General manager Daryl Morey also hinted the same, when he sent out this Tweet on Sunday night:

