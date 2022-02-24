Local
HomeLocal

James Harden First 76ers Debut Game Announced

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Philadelphia 76ers Introduce James Harden

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

James Harden looks like his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers will be this Friday.

After it being delayed it looks like the Harden will be playing  in the team’s first game back from the All Star Game break.

As indicated by both Daryl Morey and Joel Embiid, Friday night’s game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves will be when James Harden makes his Sixers debut.

Sixers Trade DONE! James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade Has Officially Been Accepted

Related Stories

When asked in an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast if Harden would be debuting on Friday, Joel Embiid said, “That’s the plan.”

Philadelphia Sixers General manager Daryl Morey also hinted the same, when he sent out this Tweet on Sunday night:

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
73 photos
Headlines
Close