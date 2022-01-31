Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

While we may not be getting a music tour for a while, we’re getting something bigger!

We all speculated it with her oversized clothes and weight gain, but it is finally now official!

Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with!

A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” He talked about what it was like to be in a relationship and he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rihanna Set to Open Savage X Fenty Store In Philadelphia In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”