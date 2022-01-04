Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Spark Breakup Rumors

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine’s storybook romance may not be as happy-ever-after as we thought.

Everyone’s favorite Instagram couple may have called it quits.

Megan sparked breakup rumors after fans noticed she removed all of the couple’s pictures from Instagram.

The 26-year-old also failed to publicly wish Pardi a happy birthday on December 29.

All hope isn’t lost because Pardison’s Instagram profile still features photos of Megan, including one with the message “IN THIS 4 EVER WE GANG MEMBERS.”

Neither has responded to the allegations of their breakup, but that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing.