Porsha Williams’ Cousin Accuses Dennis McKinley Of Sexually Harassment

The drama surrounding Porsha Williams’ family is just getting worse. Storm, Porsha’s cousin from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” turned to Twitter on Sunday, January 2 to make explosive charges about Porsha’s ex-fiance and baby daddy Dennis McKinley.

“Dennis physically assaulted me in Mexico,” Storm alleged, referring to the physical altercation taking place during a family retreat which was documented on Porsha’s Family Matters. Storm added, “This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’m sick of it!”

Storm also tweeted a series of pictures showcasing the alleged injures done by McKinley during their family vacation in Mexico.

In a separate post, Storm went on to call McKinley a “pedophile.” She added, “I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and he sexually harassed me the entire time I worked for his establishment. I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages . Stop the [cap emoji] no body want his fat a**.”

Porsha Williams and her ex-husband have yet to respond to her cousin’s claims.

The RHOA reality-star and McKinley, who share a one-year-old daughter together, divorced in late 2019.

We hope their family can get to the bottom of the situation.