Sixers Player Tyrese Maxey Home Catches on Fire in New Jersey

The Philadelphia Sixers team confirmed that 76ers point guard, Tyrese Maxey’s house caught on fire Friday night in in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The fire occurred around 7 p.m. on the first block of Fairway Drive.

Reports state that that firefighters were called for a multi-alarm fire.

It is such an unfortunate incident to happen to any family, especially during the holidays and on Christmas Eve.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, luckily, it is reported that there were no injuries.

Everyone was reported safe, and the Sixers team is working with Maxey and his family to make sure they have everything they need.

