Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach, Nick Sirianni, Tested COVID Positive

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement made by the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptoms and tested positive earlier in the day.

“Coach Sirianni will conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday,” the Eagles team said.

His positive test result came not too long after the Eagles beat Washington, a game that had been postponed several days over a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: