The fashion world is mourning the loss of the Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh. he was 41 years old. The beloved visionary secretly battled a rare aggressive form of cancer and cardiac angiosarcoma. He was diagnosed in 2019 and chose to keep his battle private.

The Louis Vuitton brand announced his death on Twitter.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.“

Abloh was the creative director at Louis Vuitton and the founder of popular brand Off-White.

The revolutionary designer was know for his collaborations with Pharrell and Kanye West. Pharrell took to Twitter to express how heartbroken he is by the devastating news.

Abloh’s designed album covers for Kanye West, “The Throne,” A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke and more.

Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Secret Battle With Cancer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

