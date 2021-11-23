WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of late Civil Rights icon Malcolm X was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment. She was 56.

ABC News reports that Shabazz was found on Monday (Nov. 22) around 5pm by her daughter per the police.

One of Malcolm X’s six daughters, Shabazz’s death reportedly does not seem suspicious, but details are sparse.

This tragic news arrives after two men convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination had their convictions dismissed. Interestingly, a man who admitted to being one of the actual shooters, and who is now free and living in Brooklyn, expressed relief at the two innocent men, Muhammad Aziz and Kahlil Islam, formerly known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, respectively, being exonerated.

Another of Malcolm X’s daughters, Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, recently became an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X,” wrote Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., on Twitter.

Rest in peace Malikah Shabazz.

This story is developing.

Daughter of Malcolm X, Malikah Shabazz, Found Dead In Apartment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: