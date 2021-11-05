Philly Influencer, Dana Chanel Being Sued For Allegedly Scamming AGAIN!

If you are from Philly, then you are very familiar with the Philly entrepreneur and Instagram influencer, Dana Chanel. You may also be familiar with stories of her alleged scamming businesses and services, but it seems like they only grow bigger.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is suing Dana Chanel who allegedly scammers Black owned businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Along with the many scamming allegations, it doesn’t help that Dana Chanel isn’t even her real name. Her legal name is Casey Olivera and she has bee accused of taking people’s money, misleading consumers and failing to deliver promised goods and services.

Dana Chanel has almost 800K followers on Instagram, where she promotes her other businesses including beauty brand Curlbible and Christian mobile app, Sprinkle of Jesus. She also posts content of her husband, Prince Donnell who is also accused of scamming people.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, “She advertised the products of her companies as a way for other black small business owners to achieve what she did. Then, she ripped off the same community she claimed to care about.”

