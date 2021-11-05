People Speak Out On Being SCAMMED by Dana Chanel [Videos]

If you are from Philly, then you are very familiar with the Philly entrepreneur and Instagram influencer, Dana Chanel. You may also be familiar with stories of her alleged scamming businesses and services, but it seems like they only grow bigger.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is now taking legal actions and is suing Dana Chanel who allegedly scammers Black owned businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Here’s what the people who have been scammed by Dana Chanel had to say: