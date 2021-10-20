Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Never Saw Lil Mama On Stage During Infamous VMA Performance

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

R&B Heavy-weight Alicia Keys checked in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l for an exclusive interview and she dropped straight jewels! Her new album “Keys” drops soon but in the meantime we had to take a walk down memory lane with the star and get some behind the scenes insight on some of her most infamous moments.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Unless you’ve been under a rock (or simply not born yet), almost everyone remembers when rapper, Lil Mama hijacked the stage during Alicia & Jay-z‘s viral “Empire State Of Mind” performance at the 2011 MTV VMA’s. Lil Mama previously expressed her regret in an emotional interview where she stated that she had not heard from Jay-Z or Keys since the incident over nine years ago. Well Keys revealed exclusively to The Morning Hustle that she never even knew the young star was on the stage until after reviewing the footage. “I truly never knew she was ever on the stage,” said Keys. Alicia also revealed that she has no hard feeling and totally understands, “I think she really felt the energy of the record.” Watch the clip below.

RELATED: Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She also spoke about her hubby super-producer Swizz Beats, co-creator of the Verzuz platform that saved us all during quarantine! When asked if Swizz asks for her input on who to select she said he definitely comes to her for advice. Listen to see who she wants to see hit the Verzuz stage next!

The star says her upcoming project, “Keys” will allow fans to get a raw connection to her and will also feature samples of her original hits in a special “Keys Unlocked” version to complete the entire project.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Never Saw Lil Mama On Stage During Infamous VMA Performance was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: