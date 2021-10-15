WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Eve is expecting her first baby in February 2022!

Philly’s very own, Evey Eve, is expecting her first baby at 42, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

This Friday evening, Eve took to Instagram to deliver the good news.

In a post she says, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” Eve captioned her post.

”RELATED: Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Cover Of Women’s Health [PHOTOS] Eves Husband, Cooper, 49, repost the same picture and commented, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott! RELATED: Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” added the former co-host of The Talk. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!” “I’m really lucky because they are very proud of me. It’s really sweet,” said Eve. “I do hope they don’t go too far back in the day to listen to certain things. That is my hope. … Oh lord, the whole first album! You know what, it’s fine, but it’s just definitely a lot more out-there, vulgar, probably cursing, than I am now. But it’s all good because we talk about it. It’s all good.”

Eve is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby [See Photos] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: