Check Out The Trailer To Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

A few months ago Netflix revealed that a Kanye West documentary was on the way and now we’re finally getting our first look at the project and have gotten the title for the doc.

Officially dubbed Jeen-Yuhs (“Genius” in case y’all were wondering), the trailer to the Yeezy documentary takes us back to 2004 before Kanye West became a household name and was simply known for his soulful beats and production. Sitting alongside the artist formerly known as Mos Def (Yasiin Bey these days), the two men each spit their now familiar verses to the College Dropout cut “Two Words.”

While Mos looked like his charismatic self as he rapped his bars, a young Kanye grew visibly animated with every passing line much to the astonishment of Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) who was in the room with the rappers. It was a pretty dope trip down memory lane.

Produced by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and reportedly filmed over two decades, there is no word on precisely when Jeen-Yuhs will drop but expect it to see a release date sometime in 2022. Check out the first look clip below.

