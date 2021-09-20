Ray J Calls Out Wack 100 For Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Claim

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ray J is speaking up after The Game’s manager, Wack 100, claimed to have a more graphic sex tape featuring Ray J and his former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Wack was featured on The Bootleg Kev Podcast when he claimed that he and Ray J would “gift” the sex tape as a non-fungible token or NFT to Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

“This ain’t cool,” he wrote. “I been staying off the Raydar (sic) – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” Ray J wrote on Instagram in response to Wack 100’s claim. “I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

Kim and Kanye’s lawyer, Marty Singer told TMZ, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false, It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

