Chloe Bailey Addresses Dating Future?

Newsflash: Chloe Bailey is not dating Future.

But she recently spoke out about the rumor that’s been going around.

“I don’t know where that rumor came from,” she said. “He’s a wonderful fella, love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

She also addressed claims she’s part of the Illuminati and said, “One moment you all say that I talk about God too much, and the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves? I love God so much, and I love music, and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.”

She then added, “I didn’t sell my soul, no.”

