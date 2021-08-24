DaBaby Drops New Freestyle ‘Whole Lotta Money’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Two days after his return to the stage, DaBaby drops Whole Lotta Money freestyle.

The freestyle is accompanied by a video.

In the opening credits it says, starring DaBaby Cancelled A**

The video is also edited by DaBaby.

One verse from the song says, 2019 I went and bought a nine acre estate/2020 made 22 million/N– gotta be kiddin (What you do?)/I ran laps round all these n– just Sha’Carri Richardson/The whole world watchin, they wanna see how we goin figure it out.

