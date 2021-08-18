Doctor’s Said Freeway’s Daughter May Never Walk Again

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Freeway recently reported in late July that his daughter, FTA Harmony, was battling cancer and asked for everyone to pray for her.

He captioned in a more earlier post, “Goodmorning 🌍 I Need everyone to keep my daughter FTA Harmony in y’all prayers while we rumble this cancer sh*t. 🤲🏾🙏🏾 we are working with some of the best doctors but if anyone has any information that can help us please let me know! Thank you! 🤲🏾🙏🏾💙”.

In update of his daughter’s fight, Freeway said that doctors said that she would never walk again.

But look at God/ Allah. His babygirl took his first step out of the wheelchair.

God is Great!!! 🤲🏾🙏🏾 Doctors told my baby she might never walk again. But they must not know Allah is in full control!! 🤲🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️

