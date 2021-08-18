Keyshia Cole Honors Her Mom Frankie Lons With A Final Farewell

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Keyshia Cole bid a final farewell to her mother, Frankie Lons, who died in mid-July after losing her fight with addiction.

Cole took to social media to share footage from Lons’ funeral as well as giving fans a look at the funeral program. “We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time,” Cole captioned her post.

According to TMZ, Frankie suffered an overdose a day after celebrating her 61st birthday.

Frankie Lons co-starred with Keyshia Cole on her reality T.V. show, “The Way It Is.”

