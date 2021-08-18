Soulja Boy Signs Chet Hanks To His SODMG Label

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tom Hanks’ son is now signed to Soulja Boy’s SODMG label.

“It’s going down man,” Soulja Boy said in a video. “Chet Hanks man, my new artist signed to SODMG Records as the first rapper signed this year. It’s going down. Big Draco, we about [sic] to make history, you know what I’m saying? SODMG. Album on the way, just wait.”

Chet posted Soulja Boy’s Instagram video with the caption, “JUST SIGNED TO #SODMG. JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG. @stephenbelafonte1.”

Chet released a single, “White Boy Summer” back in April and has been a controversial figure after going on an anti-vaccine rant even after both of his parents contracted the virus during the start of the pandemic.

