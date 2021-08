WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Fulton County D.A’s office will not prosecute YK Osiris over the alleged assault of his girlfriend.

They won’t prosecute even though the Atlanta PD had probable cause to arrest Osiris back in November of 2019.

The Prosecutors have not stated why they won’t prosecute.

His girlfriend at the time claimed he choked her and bit her face.

As reported by TMZ, cops were told the fight was over the girlfriend seeing a pic on YK’s phone of a woman wearing nothing but a towel.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: