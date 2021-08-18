Paris Nicole
City Girls Talk Drake Cutting Their ‘In My Feelings’ Verses Down to Just Shoutouts

In a recent interview Yung Miami and JT talked about getting that co-sign from Drake.

For the song, In My Feelings, both ladies sent him full verses.

JT said, Drake chopped our a** off. He was probably like, ‘y’all h*** not ready for full verses yet but Imma give y’all a shot.’

“When Drake called, it was a big secret we had to hold in for like a month,” City Girls said. “I remember when he did his feature with Lil Baby and I was like, ‘Damn, we made it. Drake ain’t never finna call our ass.’ We didn’t ever know if the song was gon’ make the album or not, we just knew that he wanted us to be on the song.”

Both ladies said they are thankful and being placed on his song is when they both knew they had made it.

