Drake Talks About Him Catching COVID

Drake In Atlanta

Yep, unfortunate but true. Drake shares with us that he caught COVID and it didn’t seem to be an easy experience.

In the process of getting back into the studio, a meme video page posts a picture of Drake in front of the mic with a caption, “The heart is stressed”. In response, Drake comments and said “ I had Covid that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again 😂 it’s coming back don’t diss.”

Drake is basically asking people to go easy on him, as recovering from COVID wasn’t easy.

However the fans don’t seem to be trying to hear that.  A person commented saying, Heart or no heart drop this album!!!! And the merch!”  and another, “Still waiting on that ovo xo link though 😩😩”.

