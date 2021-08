WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This week on our digital sports show The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat, Senior Sports & Entertainment Editor from TheseUrbanTimes.com Terrell Thomas joins to talk about Eagles having a joint practice with the Patriots, the Phillies mascot in a legal battle and the Sixers Training Camp wrapping up. Watch below and check out The Shotclock live on Mondays at the new time of 1:45p on @RNBPhilly social and digital pages!

