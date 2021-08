WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff called Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB Philly to talk about a concert featuring him, Saweetie, Ne-Yo and Wyclef. During their convo, Jeff talks about The Lox Verzuz battle, Da Baby not knowing who Questlove is & who he is working with in Philly.

