Kanye has yet to release his highly anticipated, Donda album and already breaking records over it.

His second live event at the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta doubled in viewership from his first event.

The red jacket he wore is from his Gap collection is also sold out.

35,000 jackets sold out at $200 each. The jacket has no zipper and does not ship for six months!

We already know the success of his Yeezy’s.

