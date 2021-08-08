WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda, has yet another new release date. Don’t say we didn’t tell you that Yeezy’s pump faking is nothing new.

It was way back on Thursday, July 22 that Kanye West held a listening session at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the new album. The reviews were generally positive—hey, a last-minute Jay-Z verse—but at the strike of midnight on Friday, July 23, there was no album to be found on streamers.

Then it turned out that Kanye West was shacking up in MB Stadium and was holding yet another listening session Thursday, August 5. Once again, the reviews were generally positive and it seemed like an even lengthier project—this time The LOX got a last-minute look. But besides the most devout of Yeezy Stans, most people with any sense of history weren’t surprised in the least when the next day arrived and once again, the Donda album was AWOL.

This time we’re not taking Kanye West’s word for it because the Apple Music pre-order link says that Donda has a release date of August 15, which a Sunday.

A Kanye West Sunday Service is on deck, maybe?

At this point, just drop the album, b. Donda is set to feature appearances from Jay-Electronica, Jay-Z, The LOX, Kid Cudi, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, and many, many more.

As this tweet from engineer extraordinary Mike Dean seems to confirm, West is still tinkering with the project, though.

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

